Russell Henley Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup

Aug 26, 2026, 7:37 AM ET

It was an odd week in St. Louis filled with abnormally poor shots and subsequent meltdowns from Scottie Scheffler after his win in Memphis. We would find out on Sunday that the world No. 1 was dealing with a case of HFMD, which made holding the golf club or taking a simple step painful. The fact he even played is almost dumbfounding, which makes his upcoming week at East Lake more worrisome than in previous years. This course has notoriously been a problem for the 30-year-old, routinely losing strokes on the greens, and is not dominating with his iron play like he does most other places. With such a large salary gap between him and the rest of the field, his only real value comes from a victory, and given what is now known about his health, that seems far more unlikely now. Fade Scheffler this week.