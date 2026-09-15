👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Chris Kirk Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 15, 2026, 2:00 PM ET

It was a quiet year for Chris Kirk, one of the longest-running players on the PGA Tour. He made nearly every cut except for two three-week stretches when the game was in shambles, but his presence was never really felt throughout the season. Sitting 128th on the FedEx Cup list, the 41-year-old needs to climb the ladder a bit to avoid going back to Q-School, which he's only had to do once (2020) since becoming a tour member in 2011. He's still a ball-striking savant, ranking 19th in strokes gained on approach (0.442) and 39th from tee to green (0.493). However, the putter has been ice cold since January, and few can overcome the kind of shortcomings that losing strokes on the greens in 18 of 19 starts creates. Kirk's ball-striking upside creates some level of intrigue, but that kind of volatility is best for GPP only.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 15, 2026, 1:40 PM ET

It was a disappointing regular season for Luke Clanton, who only managed two finishes inside the top 20 in 19 starts. At 147th on the FedEx Cup, the 22-year-old has a ton of ground to make up to stay on the PGA Tour. From a statistics perspective, the former Seminole golfer was great with the iron play, ranking 30th on the year in strokes gained on approach. However, everything else left much to be desired, ranking outside the top 100 in the other three individual strokes gained metrics. He's in the field this week for the Biltmore Championship and hopes the rest of his game can begin following suit with his approach play. Though it makes him totally unreliable in a DFS context.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 26, 2026, 1:08 PM ET

After a week of shaking off the rust at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy bounced back nicely at the BMW Championship, finishing third. He was tied with Wyndham Clark after 10 holes on Sunday, but a bogey on 17 ultimately ended his chances of winning. He now turns to East Lake for the Tour Championship, a course where he has had tremendous success. McIlroy has recorded nine top-10 finishes, including three wins, in 12 trips here. He ranks eighth on Tour in strokes gained tee to green (+1.153 per round), 33rd on approach (+0.367), and 38th in putting (+0.242). He is also in the 95th percentile in proximity from 200+ yards, a range that accounted for 35.3% of all approach shots here last year. McIlroy enters East Lake in strong form and looks primed to contend for his fourth Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 26, 2026, 12:55 PM ET

Collin Morikawa put together a strong week at the BMW Championship, finishing T4 for his fifth top-five result of the season. He now turns to the Tour Championship, where he has mixed results, with three finishes of T6 or better and three of T19 or worse. Total strokes gained tee to green, driving accuracy, and long iron play will be key at East Lake. Morikawa ranks seventh in strokes gained tee to green (+1.154 strokes per round), first on approach (+0.798), and 12th in driving accuracy. He is also in the 89th percentile in proximity from 200+ yards, a range that accounted for 35.3% of all approach shots here last year. At just $8,100 on DraftKings, Morikawa looks underpriced for a player with his ball-striking ability and offers plenty of upside to win his first Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 26, 2026, 12:48 PM ET

Despite pressure from Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy on Sunday, Wyndham Clark secured his third victory of the season by three strokes at the BMW Championship. The win puts him firmly in the Player of the Year conversation, and he now looks to keep it going at the Tour Championship. In his two previous appearances at East Lake, Clark has recorded a solo third and an eighth-place finish. Total strokes gained tee to green, driving accuracy, and long iron play will be key this week. Clark ranks 17th in strokes gained tee to green (+0.823 strokes per round) and 18th on approach (+0.489), though he is just 114th in driving accuracy. Clark has followed both of his previous wins this season with top-five finishes and looks to be in a strong position to contend for his first career Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 26, 2026, 9:38 AM ET

After withdrawing from Memphis after a horrific opening round, Robert MacIntyre seemed like a different person in St. Louis on his way to T7. He's making his third consecutive appearance at East Lake this week, where he's finished T17 both times. Whatever happened two weeks ago is likely out of his system, but it's not as though he was setting the world on fire before. 2026 was easily the worst iron play year for the Scotsman since he made the jump from the DP World Tour in 2024, but he's handy in every other facet. Given the demand on approach shots at East Lake, it will be hard for the other parts of his game to make up for it should the struggle in that area continue. He isn't a full fade, but more a buyer beware. --Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 26, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

This will be the first time Min Woo Lee has made it to East Lake, as he's finally reached the upper echelons on the PGA Tour. However, that doesn't change the reality that his current form isn't the greatest heading into the tour's finale. He's failed to crack the top 40 in six of his last seven starts, as the putter let him down over the first few events in that stretch before the iron play that's cost him strokes over his final three starts. Driving distance and short game are the backbone for the 28-year-old, and the worry isn't that he can't find birdies on what's usually a gettable layout. It is the threat of bogey for wayward drives and poor approaches. Lee likes to show up at longer courses, but East Lake is likely too diverse for his current skill set.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 26, 2026, 8:45 AM ET

He didn't take the PGA Tour by storm down the last stretch of the season, but Ryan Gerard isn't in a bad place heading into his first trip to East Lake. He's finished T24-T16 over the two playoff events, where the driver made up most of his strokes gained. The rest has been serviceable, but he isn't blowing anyone away. Putting has been the one area that has spiked at some of his events, sometimes gaining over 10 strokes on the greens over four rounds. However, it isn't reliable and usually comes along with solid iron play, which has only averaged a mediocre 0.200 strokes gained over his last five starts. The flat stick gives him a fighting chance this week in Atlanta, but it will take better ball striking to really be worth a whole lot of DFS consideration. --Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 26, 2026, 8:02 AM ET

Other than a couple of flash-in-the-pan events, Jacob Bridgeman hasn't had his best stuff since his win early in the year at Riviera. The flat stick was red hot to start the season, averaging 1.395 strokes gained putting over his first eight starts of 2026. His iron play also began strongly, averaging 1.132 strokes gained on approach over his first five starts. Both saw major regressions in the last half of the season. Encouragingly, his form on the greens has returned to average 0.832 strokes gained over his last five events, but his ball striking remains mediocre at best. One of the few bright showings of late came last week at the BMW Championship, finishing T9. However, the current lack of ball striking and shorter length make him a hard sell at this week's Tour Championship. --Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 26, 2026, 7:51 AM ET

After not finishing worse than T14 since the PGA Championship, it was a bit surprising to see Tommy Fleetwood struggle so much at Bellerive last week. He finished T47, losing strokes off the tee, around the green, and on them. The 35-year-old ranks 6th on the season in strokes gained from tee to green (1.218). However, even with the solid play to close out the regular season, the vibe feels eerily similar coming into his title defense this week at East Lake. Yes, he finally got a victory on American soil, but the win equity hasn't changed. It's unlikely the poor form carries over enough to fade a DFS darling, but those hoping for a repeat from last year should likely temper expectations.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 26, 2026, 7:44 AM ET

After a disappointing T33 last week in St. Louis, Si Woo Kim continues to struggle with inconsistency with the putter heading into this week's Tour Championship. The South Korean is the second-ranked player this season in strokes gained from tee to green (1.378), which is tested in every facet around East Lake. However, his -0.150 strokes gained putting average (ranked 106th) has undoubtedly kept him from a win this season. It hasn't been an Achilles heel at every tournament, as it's been the leading statistic for him in two of his five podium finishes in 2026. But know it's impossible to trust, and rostering him in DFS means betting on the upside of everything he does away from the dance floor and accepting the volatility that comes when he's on it.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 26, 2026, 7:37 AM ET

It was an odd week in St. Louis filled with abnormally poor shots and subsequent meltdowns from Scottie Scheffler after his win in Memphis. We would find out on Sunday that the world No. 1 was dealing with a case of HFMD, which made holding the golf club or taking a simple step painful. The fact he even played is almost dumbfounding, which makes his upcoming week at East Lake more worrisome than in previous years. This course has notoriously been a problem for the 30-year-old, routinely losing strokes on the greens, and is not dominating with his iron play like he does most other places. With such a large salary gap between him and the rest of the field, his only real value comes from a victory, and given what is now known about his health, that seems far more unlikely now. Fade Scheffler this week.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 25, 2026, 10:19 PM ET

Tom Kim finished tied for 28th at last week's BMW Championship, putting him at 29th in the FedEx Cup standings and earning one of the last spots in this week's field at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. So far this season, Kim has one win, seven top-25 finishes, and three missed cuts in 22 starts. The last time Kim made an appearance at the Tour Championship was in 2023 when he finished tied for 20th. Over the past 12 months, Kim ranks in the 94th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 25, 2026, 10:17 PM ET

Viktor Hovland finished tied for 33rd at last week's BMW Championship and will now focus on preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Hovland has one win, nine top-25 finishes, and four missed cuts in 20 starts this season. He finished 12th at last year's Tour Championship and tied for 12th in 2024. Over the past 12 months, Hovland ranks in the 99th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth noting because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 25, 2026, 10:16 PM ET

J.J. Spaun sat at the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend at last week's BMW Championship but ultimately finished tied for 22nd. He'll now turn his focus to preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. So far this season, Spaun has one win, eight top-25 finishes, and seven missed cuts in 22 starts. He finished tied for 25th at last year's Tour Championship. Over the past 12 months, Spaun ranks in the 72nd percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is important because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 25, 2026, 10:14 PM ET

Gary Woodland finished tied for fourth at last week's BMW Championship and will now turn his focus to preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Woodland has one win, seven top-25 finishes, and six missed cuts in 21 starts this season. This will be his first appearance at the Tour Championship since 2019 when he finished 15th. Over the past 12 months, Woodland ranks in the 71st percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is important because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 25, 2026, 10:14 PM ET

Russell Henley finished tied for 12th at last week's BMW Championship and will now focus on preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. So far this season, Henley has one win, 12 top-25 finishes, and three missed cuts in 19 starts. He finished tied for second at last year's Tour Championship and tied for fourth in 2024. Over the past 12 months, Henley ranks in the 98th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is important because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 25, 2026, 10:11 PM ET

Ludvig Aberg finished tied for 16th at last week's BMW Championship and will now turn his focus to preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Aberg has rattled off three straight top-25 finishes and could end the season with a bang by winning the Tour Championship. So far this season, he has 13 top-25 finishes and two missed cuts in 19 starts. Aberg finished tied for 21st at last year's Tour Championship and 16th at the 2024 edition. Over the past 12 months, Aberg ranks in the 96th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth mentioning because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 25, 2026, 10:10 PM ET

Chris Gotterup finished tied for fourth at last week's BMW Championship and will now focus on preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. In his last five starts, Gotterup has one win, three top-25 finishes, and one missed cut. He's finding form at the right time and could go on to win the Tour Championship. He has three wins, 10 top-25 finishes, and two missed cuts in 22 starts this season. Gotterup finished tied for 10th at last year's Tour Championship. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 65th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is important because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 25, 2026, 10:09 PM ET

Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for 28th at last week's BMW Championship and will now turn his focus to preparing for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Fitzpatrick has only finished outside of the top 15 twice in his last seven starts. So far this season, he has three wins, 14 top-25 finishes, and one missed cut in 25 starts. This week will be Fitzpatrick's first appearance at the Tour Championship since 2023, when he finished tied for ninth. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 80th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth noting because 34% of approach shots came from this distance.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 25, 2026, 9:47 AM ET

Ryan Fox did just enough to make it to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The golfer from New Zealand finished T-47 last week at the BMW Championship. This allowed Fox to secure the 30th and final spot. The 39-year-old rode one incredible Saturday at the Open Championship to glory. Since then, Fox has struggled back in the states. Errant drives have been a big reason why with Fox ranking 140th in driver accuracy (53.49%). He also lost 1.1 strokes to putting along with 0.53 strokes off the tee. Worse, greens in regulation have slipped to 64.71% (121st). Fox may be more likely to again finish in the bottom 10 this week compared to the Top 10 from a betting standpoint. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Chris Barnes Should Be Able to Play in Week 3
CFB

Bo MacCormack III Could Return in Week 3
CFB

Trell Harris Expected to Miss Extended Time
Zay Flowers

Could Potentially Miss A Game or Two
CFB

Malachi Toney Lined Up for More Success in Week 3
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Eyeing Another Big Showing in Week 3
CFB

Arch Manning Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
CFB

KJ Duff Looking to Build on Stellar Start
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looking for Second Straight Big Outing
CFB

Sam Leavitt Faces Tough Test in Week 3
CFB

Jamari Johnson's Week 3 Status in Question
CFB

Giovanni Richardson Set to Miss Time
CFB

Malik Knight, Benny Haselrig Questionable in Week 3
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Questionable for Week 3
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
NBA

John Konchar Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players