Michael Penix Jr. Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) was ruled out for the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that it might be "a bit too early" for Penix to be ready to make his 2026 season debut in Week 2 against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. The Falcons clearly view Penix as their man under center this year, but only when he is fully recovered from the partial ACL tear in his knee that he suffered late in 2025. Tua Tagovailoa (oblique), who was brought in this offseason in free agency as an insurance option for Penix, was slated to start in Week 1 against the Steelers before injuring his oblique in practice last Thursday and eventually being ruled out. Veteran backup Cooper Rush made the start on Sunday and predictably struggled, throwing for 143 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. If Tagovailoa cannot go in Week 2 against Carolina, Rush could be forced into a second straight start for Atlanta. It sounds like a more realistic date for Penix's 2026 season debut could come on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport