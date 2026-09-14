Rams Have Not Decided if Aaron Donald Will Play in Week 2

Sep 14, 2026, 1:10 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that the team has not decided yet whether defensive tackle Aaron Donald will make his 2026 debut on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants in Week 2, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. "He's going to continue to work his process, and we'll see what that looks like," McVay said. The Rams would love to have Donald back in the fold after he unretired to rejoin the organization in 2026, but they are not going to rush him back after placing star pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) on Injured Reserve last Friday. The 35-year-old Donald continues to work his way back into football shape after not having played in the NFL since 2023. The 10-time Pro Bowler will be a welcome addition to the Rams' defensive line when he is ready, but that might not be until Week 3 or later. For fantasy purposes, Donald, who has 111 career sacks in his 10 seasons, will be more of a boom/bust defensive lineman because of the fact that he will be more of a rotational player in his return to the league.--Keith HernandezSource: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson