Dontayvion Wicks Worth Adding After Explosive Eagles Debut
Dontayvion Wicks made two catches count in Sunday's 24-22 win over Washington, finishing with 73 yards and a touchdown on four targets. His first reception as an Eagle went 64 yards, and he later got loose from Mike Sainristil for a nine-yard score. That kind of stat line can be easy to dismiss on only four looks, but Wicks wasn't coming from nowhere. He started Week 1, remains listed with the first team on Philadelphia's depth chart, and the Eagles traded a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 sixth-rounder for him before extending him through 2027. Philadelphia also threw just 25 times in the opener. Four targets are the part to watch. That is not enough to call Wicks a weekly starter with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and first-round rookie Makai Lemon all competing for the ball. There is a real role here, though, plus enough downfield ability to matter without huge volume. Wicks is worth adding in 12-team leagues before Week 2 at Tennessee, especially for managers looking for receiver upside rather than an immediate plug-and-play option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller