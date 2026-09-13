Ja'Kobi Lane to Miss Several Weeks After Suffering Wrist Fracture
Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is looking at a multiple-week absence after suffering a fractured wrist during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Mike Garafolo. He was removed during his NFL debut and now will likely be sidelined for several weeks. Lane will undergo further testing to determine the full extent of the injury. He hauled in one of his three targets for 11 yards during his debut. Fellow wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) was also injured during Sunday's win. Rashod Bateman, Elijah Sarratt, and Devontez Walker could be looking at expanded roles in the offense. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on Lane's status in the coming days.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo