Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?

Sep 13, 2026, 2:09 PM ET
Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports will start eighth for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Sunday's race will mark the first time that Elliott will start a race at the St. Louis track inside the top 10 in his Cup career. In three starts at WWTR in the Cup Series, Elliott has two finishes of 13th or better, including a finish of third in last year's race at the site. After 27 races so far this season, Elliott has two wins, nine top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 14.7. In practice, Elliott displayed top-10 speeds in the 20-30 consecutive lap average categories, ranking as high as fourth in 30 consecutive lap averages. Elliott's starting position does not feature much upside, but his long-run practice speeds are favorable. Fantasy players should mainly consider Elliott as a tournament option with some risk for DFS.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com