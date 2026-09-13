Malik Nabers Still Iffy For Week 1 Contest Against Cowboys
Malik Nabers (knee) is still questionable for the team's opening matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. ESPN Insider Adam Schefter says Nabers' status for Week 1 is "murky at best," and he is leaving his status for the game up to God. The Giants have added two new wide receivers to their 53-man roster on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game. Nabers' injury situation is seemingly up in the air, with his status sounding truly questionable. Nabers' impact is key for the Giants as he is the clear top target for quarterback Jaxson Dart. Nabers missed most of last season with a torn ACL, but he will try to make his way onto the field for the season opener.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter