Michael Penix Jr. Expected to Return in Next Two Weeks?
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) to return, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Penix won't be ready in time for Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the door remains open for him to play within the next two weeks. He's working his way back from an ACL tear that ended his 2025 season in Week 11. Through nine games last year, he racked up 1,982 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also showed off his mobility with 70 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Normally, Penix's absence would lead to a start for Tua Tagovailoa (oblique), but he has also been ruled out. As a result, the Falcons will start veteran third-string quarterback Cooper Rush (back spasms) against the Steelers and star pass rusher T.J. Watt.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport