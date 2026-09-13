Pat Bryant Belongs on the Bench in Week 1
Pat Bryant is worth rostering in deeper fantasy football leagues, but he belongs on the bench for Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. First and foremost, we don't know what role Bryant will occupy this year. He'll certainly be behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, and he'll likely compete with Troy Franklin for volume behind them. That leaves Bryant in line for the No. 3 or 4 role, but regardless of which spot he occupies, it's tough to say what his volume will look like after the Broncos added Waddle to the offense. Maybe this offense can support three fantasy-relevant receivers, but until we see it happen, Bryant alongs on the bench. Additionally, this isn't the greatest matchup to start a Broncos receiver not named Waddle or Sutton. The Chiefs' defense has come to play in recent years, and they'll be at their best for this Week 1 divisional showdown. This cornerback unit, led by former Pro Bowler L'Jarius Sneed, allowed the fifth-fewest touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2025. RotoBaller's experts have ranked Bryant as the overall WR74 in PPR leagues for Week 1 against the Chiefs. Even in leagues where he's rostered, he belongs on the bench.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller