C.J. Stroud and Texans Agree to Put Contract Talks on Hold
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans have mutually agreed to wait until after this season to work out a long-term deal. Both sides made a run at completing an extension before the regular season began, but both sides agreed they prefer to focus on the season at hand. Stroud is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but the team exercised his fifth-year option this April to keep him through the 2027 season. The 24-year-old has been unable to build off his historic rookie season and has struggled at times in big games. The last time we saw Stroud, he completed 20 of his 47 passes for 212 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions in a losing effort in the playoffs. Stroud will enter a critical year that will determine if he is worthy of a monster extension worth over $50 million per year.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter