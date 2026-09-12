Harrison Butker May Be Underutilized In Week 1
Harrison Butker will face the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Butker finished the 2025 season as the 10th-ranked kicker in fantasy, and he may be able to eclipse that mark this season. The Kansas City offense is expected to be improved going into 2026 with the addition of star running back Kenneth Walker and the return of Patrick Mahomes from his ACL injury. Butker hit 86.8% of his field goals in 2025, lower than his career mark of 88.4%. Despite a slight regression in accuracy, Butker could improve based on volume. If the Chiefs offense does improve year over year, there will be more scoring opportunities and therefore more kicks for Butker. His road to being a valuable fantasy kicker will be tough in Week 1 against the Broncos. If the Chiefs offense is unable to move the ball much, Butker won't find himself within field goal range often. Butker is ranked K21 in our RotoBaller Week 1 rankings, likely due to the strength of the Denver defense and the projected rust of Mahomes returning. Fantasy managers may be better off looking elsewhere for a kicker, at least for Week 1.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com