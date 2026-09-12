Denzel Boston a Risky Flex in NFL Debut
Denzel Boston will make his NFL debut Sunday against Jacksonville with a starting spot already in hand. The rookie is listed alongside Jerry Jeudy and KC Concepcion Jr., and Cleveland liked him enough to take him 39th overall after a 62-catch, 881-yard, 11-touchdown final season at Washington. Boston also made plenty of contested catches during camp. The preseason did not give us much to work with, though. He caught one pass for 15 yards across three games. Jacksonville allowed 25 passing touchdowns last season, but the Jaguars also picked off 22 passes, and Deshaun Watson is not exactly lifting the outlook for Cleveland's receivers right now. RotoBaller has Boston at WR70 for Week 1, while its current start-sit guidance recommends keeping the Browns' wideouts to deeper leagues with multiple flex spots. Boston is worth rostering because the role could grow quickly. For Sunday, fantasy managers should keep him on the bench unless they are digging deep for a flex.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller