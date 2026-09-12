Gunnar Helm has TE2 Streaming Potential in Season Opener Against Jets
Gunnar Helm is not going to be considered a TE1 yet in any fantasy football leagues as he begins his second year in the NFL, but there is intriguing potential with the former fourth-rounder from the University of Texas now that Chig Okonkwo is no longer in town in 2026. In 16 games with the Titans as a rookie in 2025 while sharing snaps and targets with Okonkwo, Helm caught 44 of 55 targets for 357 yards and two touchdowns. The 24-year-old will be looking to build on those numbers as a sophomore in a new offense led by coordinator Brian Daboll. The 6-foot-5, 241-pounder gradually took over as Tennessee's primary tight end late last year and has a path to a much bigger year under Daboll, especially if second-year QB Cam Ward can take the necessary steps towards improvement in his second season. In a Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, fantasy managers in deeper two-TE leagues can absolutely use Helm in a starting spot as he looks to get his second season started on the right foot.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference