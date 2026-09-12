Lions Restructure Amon-Ra St. Brown's Deal
Amon-Ra St. Brown and left tackle Penei Sewell on Saturday to create over $30 million in salary cap space, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. With St. Brown's restructure, $26 million of his salary was converted into a signing bonus, which created $20.8 million in cap space for the next two seasons. The 26-year-old has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons with the Lions, catching a ridiculous 457 of his 623 targets for 5,340 yards and 39 touchdowns in 66 regular-season starts. He has recorded 1,000 receiving yards in the last four seasons as well, while finding the end zone double-digit times in each of the last three years. St. Brown caught 117 of his 172 targets for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns in 17 starts in 2025, and he is one of the safest fantasy football wideouts in the league as he enters his sixth season in 2026 with a Week 1 matchup at home against the New Orleans Saints.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter