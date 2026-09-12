Odell Beckham Jr. to Have Opportunities in Giants Homecoming
Odell Beckham Jr. returns to the Big Apple as the Giants face the Dallas Cowboys. Beckham made the 53-man roster after a strong training camp and will play his first game with the Giants since 2018. In his last NFL stint in 2024, Beckham played just nine games, catching nine of 18 targets for 55 yards and no touchdowns. While he hasn't produced enough to be fantasy-relevant, Beckham will have a role in Week 1. Malik Nabers (knee) is questionable, while Darnell Mooney and rookie Malachi Fields are the only other receivers ahead of Beckham on the depth chart. He also faces a Cowboys defense that allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers last season. While he's not a starting option for fantasy managers in Week 1, Beckham will have opportunities in his homecoming.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller