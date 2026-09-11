Tee Higgins Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Tee Higgins (heel) is good to go for Sunday's Week 1 season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Ben Baby. The Bengals announced last week that Higgins was dealing with a minor heel injury that was never expected to put him in danger of missing the start of the 2026 season. Fantasy managers need to have the 27-year-old locked into their starting lineups for this weekend's matchup against the Bucs. Higgins was a first-time Pro Bowler for the Bengals last season, catching 59 of his 98 targets for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games played. He has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2022, but Higgins has remained productive when he has been on the field, and he has scored 21 touchdowns combined in the last two seasons in Cincy. Higgins has had issues staying on the field for a full season, but when he is out there, he has a strong floor as a high-end WR2 for fantasy managers, even in the shadow of star wideout Ja'Marr Chase.
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Baby
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Baby