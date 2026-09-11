Devin Singletary Still Without a Clear Role in Giants Backfield
Devin Singletary made the 53-man roster, but his fantasy value still took a hit heading into Week 1. The Giants kept four running backs, and their current depth chart has Cam Skattebo first with Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris and Singletary all behind him. Harris was only added in August, which made an already crowded room even harder to sort out. Singletary did have some decent preseason moments, including 40 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against Miami, but there is still no clear path to steady touches. He handled 119 carries for 437 yards and five touchdowns last season, adding 18 catches for 151 yards. That was useful depth work, not enough to force the Giants into carving out a role now that Skattebo is back atop the depth chart and Harris is in the mix. RotoBaller has Singletary at RB81 entering the season. Making the roster keeps him relevant, but fantasy managers can leave him on waivers until this backfield gives us something more concrete.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller