DJ Giddens Off the Fantasy Radar Almost Entirely
DJ Giddens' fantasy value has taken an enormous hit this offseason. He was once projected to be the clear-cut No. 2 running back and an intriguing handcuff behind Jonathan Taylor, but he instead fell to third on the depth chart and is now at risk of playing solely on special teams. In past years, the Colts have shown a willingness to feed Taylor on almost every rushing play, leaving very few carries for the No. 2 or 3 players on the depth chart. This year, Giddens lost his backup role to Seth McGowan after the former had a quiet training camp and the latter made a very positive impression. In the event of an injury to Taylor, Giddens' ceiling is a low-end RB3/flex in deeper leagues, and that's only if McGowan struggles. There's a nearly impossible path to production for Giddens, who can be avoided in all redraft leagues and dropped to waivers in most dynasty formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller