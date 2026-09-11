Blake Corum Finishes Week 1 as the Rams' Leading Rusher
Blake Corum rushed for 54 yards on 10 carries during Thursday's Week 1 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. He led the team in rushing yards, and his 5.4 yards per carry were nearly 50% greater than Kyren Williams' per-carry average. Williams was less productive on the ground despite having one more carry. However, there were two clear differences between the running backs on Thursday. First, Williams found his way into the end zone, building on last season's total of 13 touchdowns. Additionally, he had three catches for 24 yards, while Corum wasn't targeted in the passing game. For a while, there was some chatter that Corum and Williams could have a relatively equal split in the backfield, and that came to fruition in Week 1. Williams still ranks higher in fantasy football because he should tally more receptions and touchdowns, but Corum's heavy involvement in the rushing attack will keep him in the RB3 tier for Week 2 against the New York Giants.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller