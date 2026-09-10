Alvin Kamara Expected to Play in Week 1
Alvin Kamara (knee) to play in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, barring a setback in practice late this week. Kamara's return would give the Saints' offense more ways to use two backs and create space on offense. The 31-year-old returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited fashion, and he is apparently trending in the right direction to be ready for the 2026 regular-season opener this weekend after being held out for most of training camp in the summer due to an MCL sprain in his knee. Kamara also missed the end of the 2025 campaign with a knee injury, and his role in New Orleans is going to look a lot different this year with Travis Etienne Jr. in town and expected to see most of the backfield work for the Saints. Kamara will still have a role, too, but mostly in obvious pass-catching situations. Kamara's expected return this weekend is not great news for Etienne's fantasy ceiling in Week 1. Even though Kamara should be rostered in PPR leagues this season, he will make for a risky RB3/flex if he is active in Detroit.
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill