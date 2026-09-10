AJ Barner Limited to Two Receptions in Week 1
AJ Barner (oblique) caught two passes for 13 yards in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Barner was kept in check all night, with the Seahawks' offense struggling to move the ball at times. Barner entered the season with a path to a serious breakout after scoring six touchdowns and finishing as the TE14 in 2025. That path still exists and should begin to unfold as the Seahawks' offense finds its footing. With quarterback Sam Darnold (hip) sidelined in Week 1, it is unclear who will be under center next week. However, quarterback Drew Lock is a capable backup, and he should not affect Barner's ability to produce. For now, Barner is still best viewed as a TE. He can still emerge as the season wears on, but we will need to monitor his usage, particularly in the red zone. Expect better production when Seattle visits Arizona in Week 2.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN