Davante Adams a Touchdown-Dependent WR1 for Season Opener
Davante Adams has WR1 upside if he's able to find the end zone during Thursday's Week 1 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. If he's unable to score a touchdown, he'll still be worth starting, but he'll likely end up closer to the low-end WR2 range. Touchdowns were a key theme for Adams last year, as he caught a modest (by his standards) 60 passes for 789 yards but still managed to cross the goal line 14 times, tying his highest total since 2020. The 49ers' pass defense looks similar to last year, when they allowed the 14th-most fantasy points to wide receivers. They also ranked near the league median in terms of limiting scoring; they allowed the 15th-fewest touchdowns to wide receivers. Adams found success in this divisional matchup last year, totaling 11 catches, 145 yards, and one touchdown across two games against the Niners.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller