Fred VanVleet Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
Fred VanVleet (knee) expects to be on the floor in October when Houston opens the preseason in Macao, China, according to Michael C. Wright of ESPN. Wright notes that VanVleet has been back on the court "full-time, ramping up, feeling good" after missing all of 2025-26 with a torn right ACL. His return should restore some late-game organization for a team that struggled when defenses loaded up on Kevin Durant. VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.7 three-pointers in his last healthy season, though the 37.8 percent shooting still hurts. Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard gained valuable reps in his absence, but VanVleet profiles as the chief setup man for Durant and Alperen Sengun if he avoids setbacks.
Source: Michael C. Wright
Source: Michael C. Wright