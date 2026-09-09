Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Sasha Vezenkov drew exploratory interest from the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer, according to Marc Stein, though a formal offer never followed. The inquiry came before Minnesota signed Jonathan Kuminga, with Vezenkov signaling early that he preferred to stay in Greece. "It's tough now because here is my family, my life," the 31-year-old said, while still leaving the door slightly open by adding, "never say never." Vezenkov's lone NBA season produced 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes across 42 games with Sacramento in 2023-24. Since returning to Olympiacos, he has won another EuroLeague MVP and led the competition at 19.4 points per game. With Julius Randle and Naz Reid gone, Minnesota had reason to search for frontcourt skill, but Kuminga's arrival and Vezenkov's decision leave Trey Lyles and the remaining bench pieces with a cleaner path to reserve minutes.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein