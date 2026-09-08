Myles Garrett "Ready to Go" for Week 1

Sep 8, 2026, 4:30 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) will be "ready to go" against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday for the Week 1 season opener, according to Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register. The Rams will have Garrett ready to make his debut with the team, but defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement this year to rejoin the Rams, will have to wait at least another week for his much-anticipated return. The Rams held Garrett out for the majority of training camp this summer due to swelling in his knee, but it was never considered serious, and he will be active this week. It means that fantasy managers should have him locked into their starting lineups in IDP formats, even if his workload is a little limited in Week 1. The 30-year-old former first overall pick in 2017 is coming off a historic season in 2025 in which he set the record for most sacks (23) in a single season in 17 starts for the Cleveland Browns.--Keith HernandezSource: The Orange County Register - Benjamin Royer