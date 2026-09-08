Cam Skattebo Listed as Top Giants Running Back
Cam Skattebo is listed as the top running back, with Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris, and Devin Singletary all listed as co-RB2s, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Despite suffering a gruesome ankle dislocation early in his rookie campaign in 2025, Skattebo is fully recovered and ready to serve as New York's primary option in the backfield in Year 2 in new head coach John Harbaugh's offense. While the G-Men have plenty of depth behind him after adding Harris in training camp, it is possible that Skattebo handles 20-plus carries per game if he can remain healthy. The 24-year-old fourth-rounder from Arizona State had 101 carries for 410 yards and five touchdowns while adding 24 catches for 207 yards and another two TDs in eight games played last year before getting hurt. Fantasy managers should treat him as an RB2 in starting fantasy lineups with the regular-season opener quickly approaching.
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan