Cowboys Ready to Swing Another Trade?
Jake Ferguson, which freed up a little more than $19 million in salary-cap space, have given the team financial room to make a trade going into the 2026 season, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. "That does show that we have really viable, serious room financially to make a trade if we wanted to right now," Jones said. Per NFLPA figures, the Cowboys have $33.6 million in cap room, but if it goes unused, it will be rolled over to next year's cap. Jones has been open to making another trade -- the Cowboys sent pass-rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers right before the start of last season -- although nothing is currently on the table. Dallas acquired offensive tackle Broderick Jones and a fourth-round pick for third- and sixth-round picks from the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Cowboys were to make another trade soon, Jones admits that it would likely come on the defensive side of the ball. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10.
Source: ESPN Dallas - Todd Archer
Source: ESPN Dallas - Todd Archer