Roschon Johnson Could Step Into Week 1 Role
Roschon Johnson could have a larger role as a backup to D'Andre Swift because of an injury to Kyle Monangai (knee). Johnson has been impressive in camp amidst Monangai's injury struggles and even earned the eye of new offensive coordinator Press Taylor. Ariana Pensy of the Bears Wire wrote about Taylor's praise of Johnson this off-season, writing, "As Kyle goes down and Roschon's numbers increase and he got more opportunities, he proved to us that he's trustworthy. He can be in those situations if it comes down to it where we need him to carry a heavier load than we expected while being involved in special teams. That's something he's done well." Monangai reportedly returned to practice on Monday but is dealing with a hyperextension of his right knee. Should Monangai miss time, the Bears have faith in Johnson as a backup.
Source: Bears Wire, USA Today
Source: Bears Wire, USA Today