Malik Davis a Priority Handcuff on the Waiver Wire
Malik Davis is the undisputed No. 2 option on the depth chart, making him a priority target on the waiver wire in fantasy football. Specifically, he has appeal as a handcuff for managers in 14+ team leagues, as well as managers who have Javonte Williams in leagues with 10 or 12 teams. Williams is expected to occupy an every-down role this season, which means he's a candidate for some wear and tear. If he were to miss any time due to injury, his managers would want to be ready to plug and play his replacement, which would be Davis. Adding Davis off the waiver wire doesn't give managers a running back with standalone weekly fantasy value, but rather protects those managers in case Williams misses any time this season. We saw what Davis could do in the lead-back role last year, as he totaled 28 carries, 124 rushing yards, and one touchdown across the two games in which Williams played less than 50% of the snaps.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller