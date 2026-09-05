Carnell Tate Should See Heavy Usage as a Rookie
Carnell Tate is expected to play a significant role in his team's passing game right away. The 21-year-old proved his big-play ability in his final collegiate season at Ohio State, recording 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns across 11 games. While the Titans have a pair of capable veteran pass-catchers in wide receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley, Tate profiles as the team's highest-upside target earner. The Titans offense as a whole should also improve in quarterback Cam Ward's second NFL season and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's first year in Tennessee. Daboll has also shown he is willing to heavily feature a rookie wide receiver, as New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers saw 170 targets as a rookie under Daboll's watch. All in all, Tate profiles as a fantasy WR3 with significant upside entering his rookie season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller