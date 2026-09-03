Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers

Sep 3, 2026, 9:19 AM ET
The Cleveland Cavaliers signed center Khalifa Diop to a standard contract Wednesday, ending the draft-and-stash wait that began when Cleveland selected him 39th overall in 2022. The deal is worth $9.26 million over four years, with only the $1.36 million first-year salary fully guaranteed, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Diop averaged 3.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 47 games for Baskonia last season while shooting 67.0 percent from the field. He also was part of Baskonia's 2026 Copa del Rey-winning roster. Evan Mobley
and Jarrett Allen
still control Cleveland's frontcourt, while Thomas Bryant
gives the Cavaliers a veteran reserve center. Diop is off fantasy radars unless injuries open a deeper bench role.--Brian DailisanSource: Michael Scotto