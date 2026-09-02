Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is expected to eventually take over as the starter under center, according to Cameron Wolfe. Penix is still working his way back from a partially torn left ACL from last year. He was cleared to begin doing team drills as of last weekend. Wolfe mentions that he believes it's too soon for Penix to start in Week 1, but it doesn't sound like it'll take him too long before he's ready to go. The expectation is that Tua Tagovailoa will begin the season as the starter while Penix gets fully healthy. The 26-year-old is likely still viewed as the future in Atlanta, but they need to make sure he's healthy first.
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Source: Cameron Wolfe