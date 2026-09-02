Ravens Unclear When NFL Will End Its Investigation of Rashod Bateman
Rashod Bateman, who was arrested on family-violence charges in June, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Bateman's fantasy football value was already down going into the 2026 season, and a potential suspension to begin the year makes him undraftable in 12-team single-year leagues. The 26-year-old is the WR2 on Baltimore's depth chart behind Zay Flowers, but even without a potential suspension, the possibility of impressive rookie Ja'Kobi Lane passing him on the depth chart sooner rather than later seems high. The former 27th overall pick in 2021 from Minnesota broke out for 756 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, both career highs, but he regressed to a 19-224-2 line in 13 games in 2025 with quarterback Lamar Jackson dealing with injuries mostly all year. Outside of what looks like his 2024 outlier, Bateman has not had more than 46 catches, 515 yards, or two touchdowns in his other four NFL seasons.
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley