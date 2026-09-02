J.K. Dobbins Ready to Go for Start of the Season
J.K. Dobbins is "moving well" and "ready to go for the season," according to Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette. Dobbins dealt with a minor soft-tissue injury during training camp, but he is fine now and will be a full-go for the Week 1 contest against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old has had a lengthy injury history since being drafted in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens out of Ohio State, but he was in the midst of a career year in 2025 in his first year in Denver before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Dobbins finished with 153 carries for 772 yards and four rushing touchdowns in 10 games while adding 11 catches for 37 yards through the air. He should be in line for plenty of early-down work and goal-line touches, but in the Broncos' expected three-man committee (also involving RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman), he is best drafted as an RB3/flex in an offense on the rise.
Source: The Denver Gazette - Chris Tomasson
Source: The Denver Gazette - Chris Tomasson