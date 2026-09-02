Sean Tucker Misses Wednesday's Practice
Sean Tucker (undisclosed) did not practice Wednesday, according to Greg Auman. No reason for the absence was immediately provided. Tucker made Tampa Bay's initial 53-man roster after beating out Josh Williams for the final spot in the backfield and is currently listed third behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. The fourth-year back appeared in all 17 games last season, carrying 86 times for 320 yards and seven touchdowns while adding eight catches for 34 yards and another score. His eight scrimmage touchdowns led the Buccaneers in 2025. There is not enough information yet to know whether Wednesday's absence is anything to worry about. Tucker's status at the next practice should give a better idea of what is going on. UPDATE: Head coach Todd Bowles said Tucker is dealing with a minor injury.
Source: Greg Auman
Source: Greg Auman