Eagles Don't View 2026 as a Make-or-Break Year for Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts, according to general manager Howie Roseman (via Eliot Shorr-Parks of SportsRadio 94WIP). Roseman made it clear that Hurts' future in Philadelphia does not depend on his performance this season, and he pointed out "all the winning Hurts has done," according to Shorr-Parks. Indeed, the Eagles have made the Super Bowl in two of the last four seasons, winning the Lombardi Trophy two years ago. Hurts holds an impressive 57-25 record as a starter in the NFL, and he's been equally dominant from a fantasy football perspective, ranking as a top-nine fantasy quarterback in each of the last five seasons. The sky is the limit for Hurts in this year's new-look system led by offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, giving the 28-year-old quarterback top-five upside. As it currently stands, he has an ADP of 71.9 and ranks as the overall QB3 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026.
Source: Eliot Shorr-Parks
Source: Eliot Shorr-Parks