Jakobi Meyers Will Practice on Wednesday
Jakobi Meyers (hand) will practice Wednesday as he prepares for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Meyers was seen wearing a brace on his right hand, which head coach Liam Coen described as "a jammed hand." With him practicing more than a week before Week 1, he should be good to go. After being traded from Las Vegas to the Jaguars last season, Meyers hauled in 42 of 61 targets for 483 yards and three touchdowns in nine games, averaging just under 10 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With the emergence of Parker Washington and the talented first-round receiver Brian Thomas Jr. still in the mix, Meyers faces a difficult path to high volume in 2026. However, if his ADP has declined significantly because of his injury, he's a good late-round value in fantasy drafts.
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Source: Ryan O'Halloran