Micah Parsons Could Be on Track for Week 5 Return

Sep 1, 2026, 9:19 PM ET
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said, "We have a pretty good idea once we get out of that four-game window we're going to be pretty close" when asked about the return timeline for star edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee), per Ryan Wood of USA Today. Parsons will open the 2026 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he works his way back from a torn ACL, guaranteeing that he will miss Green Bay's first four games of the season. However, it appears as though Parsons has a chance to return to the field as soon as he is eligible. Across 14 games before the knee injury ended his 2025 season, Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. When healthy, the 27-year-old is one of the most disruptive defenders in the NFL and is a worthy target for fantasy managers in IDP leagues.--Will BradySource: USA Today - Ryan Wood