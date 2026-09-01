Jaleel McLaughlin Signs Practice-Squad Deal with Browns
Jaleel McLaughlin has signed a practice-squad deal with the Cleveland Browns, per an announcement from the team. McLaughlin spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, but he fell out of the team's regular running back rotation in 2025 and was waived by Denver on Sunday. The Browns have a pair of second-year running backs atop their depth chart in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. However, McLaughlin could potentially work his way into the backfield mix in Cleveland in the case of an injury. The 25-year-old has been efficient when given the opportunity to this point in his pro career, recording 1,356 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on 285 touches across 41 career NFL games (nine starts). McLaughlin is not roster-worthy yet, but he could be a name to monitor on the waiver wire in deeper fantasy leagues.
Source: Cleveland Browns
Source: Cleveland Browns