Malik Nabers Gets Some Practice Work in on Tuesday
Malik Nabers (knee) was not at practice during the portion open to the media on Tuesday, but SNY's Connor Hughes reports that Nabers was later seen in pads as the media walked off the field. Nabers was also able to practice on Monday, so he continues to trend in the right direction for Week 1 of the regular season on Sunday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13. Nabers was most likely limited in practice on Tuesday, but we will get a better idea of his Week 1 status once the Giants release their official practice reports, starting next Wednesday. The former first-rounder out of LSU tore both his ACL and MCL early last season, making for a more difficult recovery, and the Giants have been extra cautious with the star wideout this summer, even though he avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of camp. Nabers has high-end WR1 upside, but coming off a serious knee injury, fantasy managers are drafting him as more of a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 in the early rounds. If he is active for the season opener, it would not be a surprise if Nabers was on a strict snap count.
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes