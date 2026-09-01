Kyle McCord Confirmed as Dolphins QB2
Kyle McCord on Sunday, sending a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Green Bay Packers, and on Tuesday head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed that McCord would serve as the team's second quarterback. McCord was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in 2025 who signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers in January and performed well in three 2026 preseason games. Hafley and Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan both arrived in Miami from Green Bay, so McCord faces less of a learning curve in his transition, and he will begin the year backing up former Packer Malik Willis. The Dolphins traded away Quinn Ewers on Sunday and are one of the league's few teams to begin the year with only two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster.
Source: Joe Schad
Source: Joe Schad