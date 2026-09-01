49ers Hope to Have Mike Evans Back at Practice Next Week
Mike Evans (groin), who is dealing with an adductor injury, back at practice next week, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. It is not a ringing endorsement for Evans to be a full-go for the Week 1 regular-season opener next Thursday in Australia against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer has been banged up in training camp with groin and quad issues, but if he can practice early next week, he should be ready to suit up in Week 1. In DFS, Evans should probably be faded, and in redraft leagues, Evans has become more of a boom-or-bust WR3/flex with durability concerns. Evans played in a career-low eight games last year in his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a fractured collarbone, breaking an incredible stretch of 11 straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards. He will be quarterback Brock Purdy's top target in the passing game when he is healthy, but it almost feels inevitable at this point in his career that he will not play a full season.
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi