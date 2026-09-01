Jaxson Dart Flashes QB1 Appeal for 2026
Jaxson Dart has the potential to rank as a top-12 fantasy quarterback for the 2026 season. Dart impressed as a rookie last season, tallying 2,272 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also tallied 487 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. The rushing productivity did most of the heavy lifting in Dart's fantasy ranking, but the return of wide receiver Malik Nabers also helped. Nabers is working his way back from an ACL tear, and his availability has propped up his quarterback's fantasy outlook for the upcoming season. Dart is now healthy, and there's no sign that he'll need to miss any time in 2026. With the clean bill of health headed his way, we expect Dart to run the football just as much as he did last year, even if doing so comes with inherent risk. Managers will cross their fingers and hope that that risk pays off with Dart finishing the year as a QB1 in fantasy football.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller