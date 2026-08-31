Grant Calcaterra Starting Season on Injured Reserve
Grant Calcaterra (back) on Injured Reserve on roster cutdown day on Sunday, according to the team's official website. Calcaterra will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season after he missed the final two weeks of the preseason. The 27-year-old's injury leaves the Eagles a little light on depth at the position behind starter Dallas Goedert going into Week 1 against the division-rival Washington Commanders, with Johnny Mundt, rookie Eli Stowers, and E.J. Jenkins comprising the team's TE room to open the season. It is why the Eagles are considering a reunion with veteran Zach Ertz (knee), who is wrapping up his rehab from a torn ACL last year. The 27-year-old Calcaterra had a career-best 298 receiving yards and a touchdown on 24 receptions in 2024, but he fell to just nine catches, 76 yards, and one touchdown in 15 regular-season games last year in his fourth year in the NFL. The former sixth-rounder in 2022 from SMU is off the fantasy football radar in all leagues for the start of 2026.
Source: PhiladelphiaEagles.com
Source: PhiladelphiaEagles.com