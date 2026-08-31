Blake Grupe Now Expected to be the Jets' Placekicker
Blake Grupe is now the favorite to become the New York Jets' starting placekicker after they released veteran Jason Sanders on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Grupe was claimed by the Jets off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts after he lost out to Spencer Shrader for the kicking job in Indianapolis this summer. The 27-year-old former undrafted free agent from Notre Dame has only three years of experience kicking in the NFL, making 81.9% of his 105 field-goal attempts (19-for-27 from 50-plus yards out) while converting on 98% of his 98 extra-point tries. In 16 games in 2025 with the Colts and New Orleans Saints, Grupe went 29-for-37 (78.4%) on his field-goal attempts, including going 7-for-10 from 50-plus yards. He also made all 25 of his extra-point opportunities. Although the Jets' offense could be better in 2026 with veteran quarterback Geno Smith running the show, not much is expected, and fantasy managers should be able to find more stable kicking options in 12- and 14-team leagues.
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero