Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren remains firmly in Detroit's plans, with ESPN's Tim MacMahon reporting on The Hoop Collective that the Pistons have told rival teams they are "absolutely positively 100 percent" committed to keeping him. Any team pursuing a sign-and-trade is wasting its time, per MacMahon, leaving Duren nearly two months into an unresolved standoff with Detroit. The first-time All-Star averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.8 blocks on 65.0 percent shooting across 70 games last season. Duren became eligible for a five-year max worth $287.1 million after earning All-NBA honors, while Jake Fischer has pointed to a possible four-year deal around $160 million. The contract noise should not knock him down fantasy boards. Detroit traded Isaiah Stewart to Memphis and has Paul Reed as the main center depth behind Duren, so the minutes and volume are waiting. The main risk is Duren taking the roughly $9.6 million qualifying offer and playing out a lame-duck year.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN