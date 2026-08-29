Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth

Aug 29, 2026, 1:42 PM ET
Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway is a big one for Shane van Gisbergen. Heading into the race, the Trackhouse Racing driver has a 31-point advantage over Ryan Preece for the final spot in this year's Chase, and with how unpredictable Daytona can be, nothing is guaranteed. SVG got off to a good start on Friday, though, as he qualified sixth for this weekend's big race--although Preece got off to a better start by qualifying fourth. As far as track history goes, Daytona has been a struggle for van Gisbergen thus far, as he has just one finish better than 30th in four career starts. That one result was a 16th-place finish in this race one year ago. It'll be fun to watch the battle for the Chase berth unfold at Daytona this weekend, but as far as DFS goes, it's probably best to stay away from Shane van Gisbergen ($6.2K on DraftKings), as his potential for negative Place Differential is super high.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Motorsport