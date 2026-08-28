Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Source: UFC
Aug 28, 2026, 4:06 PM ETFormer title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov will try to extend his win streak to three when he faces off against Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Shanghai on Saturday. Back in January 2025, Nurmagomedov fought for a title against Merab Dvalishvili, but unfortunately for Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili won by unanimous decision. Since then, Nurmagomedov has won back-to-back fights against Mario Bautista and, more recently, Deiveson Figueiredo. DraftKings sees Nurmagomedov as a massive favorite with a salary of $9,500.--Alen Kurbasic
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