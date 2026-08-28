Sumudaerji A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Source: UFC
Aug 28, 2026, 3:22 PM ETSumudaerji aims to return to the win column when he faces Alex Perez on the main card of UFC Shanghai on Saturday. Sumudaerji and Perez fought in May at UFC Macau, but a kick to the groin from Sumudaerji resulted in Perez being unable to continue, leading to a no-contest ruling. Prior to his fight with Perez, Sumudaerji was on a three-fight winning streak. DraftKings sees Sumudaerji as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
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